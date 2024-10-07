SIB multi-asset fund MansaX grows Sh5.6bn in three months

SIB has attributed the growth in returns to a rebound in major asset classes amid the start of interest rate cuts in advanced economies even as global headwinds persisted.
“14 months from its last interest rate hike, the Federal Reserve started its long-anticipated easing cycle with a bang by slashing the federal-funds rate by half a point as central banks around Europe and Canada continued to lower interest rates too as inflation slows across the major economies,” noted Nahashon Mungai, Mansa-X Portfolio Manager.
Both the Kenya shilling and the US dollar-denominated fund invested in similar assets across the quarter with each of their two top holdings being fixed-income instruments and interest rate derivatives.
The two portfolios were also invested in gold futures, the shares of Meta Platforms Inc., and cash and cash equivalents.
The two funds require minimum investments of Sh250,000 and $2,500 (Sh322,975) respectively with minimum top-ups of Sh100,000 and $1,000 (Sh129,190 )each.
The funds attract financial services charges at five percent per annum but do not attract redemption/withdrawal charges.
Mansa-X additionally attracts performance charges of 10 percent above the hurdle rate which sits at a return of 25 percent for the Kenya shilling denominated fund and 15 percent for the dollar fund.