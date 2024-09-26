Skyward goes regional with direct flight to Tanzania

Budget airline Skyward Express will start direct flights from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam in November, marking its expansion outside Kenya.

Skyward, which started in 2013, said in a statement the inaugural flight is set for November 15. The airline has already opened online bookings. The move will add competition to the route that also has direct flights by Kenya Airways and Air Tanzania.

The airline presently operates from Wilson Airport and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, flying to different destinations in Kenya including Lamu, Diani, Lodwar, Mombasa, Malindi, Eldoret, Kakamega, Kitale, and Migori.

Skyward will fly to Dar es Salaam three times a week— Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays— using a Fokker 100 aircraft with fares starting from Sh18,500. The flights will add options for passengers seeking a direct connection between the two cities.

At a Sh18,500 one-way trip, the Skyward Express is cheaper than Kenya Airways’ Sh19,905 but relatively higher than Air Tanzania, with a way flight at $133 (about Sh17,150) for the basic plan.

The launch of flights to Tanzania comes after Skyward opened a new hub at JKIA in March this year. The airline targets to attract business professionals seeking efficient connections and tourists seeking to explore Dar es Salaam.

The number of visitors departing from Kenya to Tanzania has been growing over time, growing 2.8 times last year to 89,000 from 31,400, mainly driven by those going for holiday and followed by those on business and those transiting to other countries.

Meanwhile, another aviation firm, Renegade Airline Limited has secured a plane from Irish firm Abelo under a lease deal to support its cargo business.

Under the deal, Renegade has obtained an ATR -500 type of turbo-propelled aircraft that has been repurposed for cargo freight.

“This ATR aircraft is set to enhance Renegade Air’s capacity to transport goods swiftly across domestic and regional routes, supporting various industries such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and perishables,” said Renegade.