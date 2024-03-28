Transport Skyward Express opens new hub at JKIA

By BONFACE OTIENO

Skyward Express has opened a new hub at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as it steps up its quest to expand its services in the country.

The airline, which flies mainly from Wilson Airport in Nairobi, said Thursday that its JKIA base, which is operational effective today, will allow it to fly passengers to Mombasa and back.

The new hub will also offer an opportunity for international passengers landing at JKIA to connect to the coastal city via the airline.

"We have started operating flights to Mombasa from Terminal Two at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Mombasa effective today [Thursday]," said the airline's general manager, Diana Nyambura, in an interview with the Business Daily.

"This strategic decision not only aligns with our commitment to providing enhanced connectivity to international travellers but also elevates our product offering to our dedicated clientele," she said.

The airline has been flying passengers to Mombasa from its Wilson Airport base in Nairobi daily.

Ms Nyambura said the airline will carry passengers to Mombasa using a Fokker 100 jet aircraft.

The flight can carry up to 100 passengers and takes about 50 minutes from JKIA to Mombasa.

At its Wilson Airport hub, the airline will ferry passengers to Mombasa using a Dash 7 Q300 aircraft with a capacity of 50 passengers.

"The busy JKIA, a central aviation hub in East Africa, will now witness us enhancing our service offerings with a jet and the introduction of twice-daily flights to Mombasa (MBA), a route that promises to cater to business travellers commuting between the Port city and the Capital City of Nairobi," she said.

Skyward Express flies out of Wilson with daily flights to Eldoret, Lodwar‚ Mombasa‚ Diani‚ Malindi and Lamu.

It also flies to Kakamega, Kitale and Migori in western Kenya.

