Prime

State approves Sh45bn financing for struggling KQ

A Kenya Airways plane is pictured in the sky from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi on September 1, 2026.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Kabui Mwangi

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Cabinet has approved an additional $350 million (Sh45.4 billion) worth of shareholder loans to Kenya Airways as an urgent measure to help the airline meet its financial obligations.

A statement from the Cabinet said the funds will be disbursed in stages under the oversight of the National Treasury which holds a 48.9 percent stake in the national carrier.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME PwC fails to secure buyer for Koko’s carbon credits

  2. PRIME Developer expands portfolio with new Sh1.8bn Kiambu property

  3. PRIME CA plans central database for recycled phone numbers

In the headlines

View All