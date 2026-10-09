State approves Sh45bn financing for struggling KQ

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A Kenya Airways plane is pictured in the sky from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi on September 1, 2026.
By
Kabui Mwangi
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
The Cabinet has approved an additional $350 million (Sh45.4 billion) worth of shareholder loans to Kenya Airways as an urgent measure to help the airline meet its financial obligations.
A statement from the Cabinet said the funds will be disbursed in stages under the oversight of the National Treasury which holds a 48.9 percent stake in the national carrier.
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