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How Kenya lost Sh20 billion in credit rating row

Police officers attempting to arrest activist Boniface Mwangi along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi on September 24, 2024 where him and other activists had accompanied families of the people who went missing during Gen Z protests to present a petition to the office of the administration of justice.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Ngigi

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Kenya lost Sh19.5 billion after Moody’s downgraded its credit to junk status in response to the Gen Z-led anti-budget protests in 2024, an arm of the African Union has revealed.

The Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), a body under the African Union, disputed the downgrade, calling it unfair due to a lack of information and context.

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