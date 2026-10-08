How Kenya lost Sh20 billion in credit rating row

Time flies with great content! Renew in to keep enjoying all our premium content.
Prime
Police officers attempting to arrest activist Boniface Mwangi along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi on September 24, 2024 where him and other activists had accompanied families of the people who went missing during Gen Z protests to present a petition to the office of the administration of justice.
By
George Ngigi
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
Kenya lost Sh19.5 billion after Moody’s downgraded its credit to junk status in response to the Gen Z-led anti-budget protests in 2024, an arm of the African Union has revealed.
The Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), a body under the African Union, disputed the downgrade, calling it unfair due to a lack of information and context.
Don't have an account? Register