Developer expands portfolio with new Sh1.8bn Kiambu property

Property developer International Housing Solutions (IHS) Kenya has broken ground for a Sh1.8 billion rental project, expanding its portfolio in Kiambu County.

The project, dubbed Muzi Enzi, is located within the Tatu City mixed development in the Ruiru area, Kiambu County and will consist of 406 apartments.

IHS Kenya said the rental development targets growing demand for rental property in Tatu City, which already has a captive market due to the concentration of corporate and industrial tenants, as well as demand in the wider county and neighbouring Nairobi County.

“Tatu City is already home to more than 7,000 residents, and that number is expected to triple over the next five years. We therefore anticipate sustained demand for quality, affordable housing close to where people work,” IHS Kenya Managing Director Kioi Wambaa said, adding that Tatu City’s population is increasing by 40 per cent annually and currently stands at over 35,000.

“This is driving demand for quality, well-priced housing close to workplaces and amenities, particularly among employees of Tatu City-based businesses, many of whom hold entry and mid-level roles and want convenient housing within the city,” he added.

The project, through its IHS Kenya Green Housing Fund, will comprise a mix of 238 one-bedroom apartments and 168 two-bedroom apartments.

Industry data shows that Ruiru town has shown strong growth in the rental market driven by its proximity to Nairobi and good accessibility due to the road infrastructure network. This has also resulted in an overall rise in house prices in the area.

The 2025 HassConsult Land Index showed that house prices in satellite towns climbed by rising rents. In Ruiru, house prices climbed by up to 15.6 percent, ranking it among the notable gainers.

In Kiambu County, IHS has also developed a green affordable housing development located within the Tilisi Masterplan Development, Limuru. The affordable housing project, dubbed Muzi Salama, has 240 units of two- and three-bedroom apartments.

In Nairobi County, IHS Kenya has partnered with Mi Vida to develop 200 green, affordable, and quality rental housing units within the Garden City mixed-use masterplan along the Thika Road Superhighway.