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Developer expands portfolio with new Sh1.8bn Kiambu property

IHS Kenya said the rental development targets growing demand for rental property in Tatu City.

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By  Simon Ciuri

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Property developer International Housing Solutions (IHS) Kenya has broken ground for a Sh1.8 billion rental project, expanding its portfolio in Kiambu County.

The project, dubbed Muzi Enzi, is located within the Tatu City mixed development in the Ruiru area, Kiambu County and will consist of 406 apartments.

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