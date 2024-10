Tata Chemicals to triple Magadi soda production in Sh3.6bn drive

Tata Chemicals Magadi Soda Limited (TCML) is set to triple the capacity of its soda ash factory in Magadi, Kajiado County in a Sh3.61billion($28 million) expansion drive, buoyed by improving global demand for the commodity.

As part of the project, TCML will expand and upgrade its trona soda ash manufacturing plant to handle 1 million tonnes of product per annum, up from 300,000 tonnnes presently.

“There are associated facilities in this project and include the 10MW (Mega Watt) solar power plant to be constructed and used for supply of energy,” the company said.

“The construction activities are planned to take approximately 18-24 months including pre-commissioning and commissioning phases. Currently, it is foreseen that the main construction activities will start in the third quarter of 2025 and will be concluded with the start-up of the plant in mid-2027,” TCML, which is part of the global Tata Group added in a disclosure.

The expansion comes amid steady growth in demand for soda ash driven by consumption in China. Market data shows that in 2023, the global demand for soda ash grew by 2.7 percent or 1.8 million tonnes—mainly fueled by China users.

Demand for soda ash is projected to grow buoyed by automotive glass, and construction glass. The demand for the commodity is also fueled by a bigger uptake of solar glass as bigger populations of households, corporations, and industrialists turn to solar power to cut costs and achieve a reliable and steady power supply.

This provides a boon for soda ash producers who may capitalise on the demand through expanded production because the global output of the commodity had been largely static in the four years to 2022, hurt by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

TCML said that in line with the expansion, it plans to install new larger dredgers to help recover bigger volumes of raw material from the surface of Lake Magadi.

“The excavation of trona from Lake Magadi for processing involves the use of a specialist floating plant known as a dredger. The dredger mechanically loosens the material and brings it to the surface, the material is then transported to the next phase of processing,” it said. “For the expansion, TCML is proposing to install a large new capacity dredger with an installed capacity of 250TPH (tonnes per hour),” the company said. The expansion will also see TCML install bigger silos to support storage and shipment logistics. “Because of an increase in the amount of product conveyed from the kiln for grinding and screening for physical grading before the product is conveyed to the storage silos. TCML proposes to build new silos with a seven-day storage capability and a 100tph grinding and screening plant, as well as a bulk load out and a bagging plant,” TCML said. “TCML will continue using rail for transport of their product to the Mombasa port, due to the increased production, the rail system will be upgraded to accommodate the increased traffic flow. To take care of expansion requirement, three new silos of 500 MT capacity each is also being planned for bagging and containerisation of product,” the company said in a disclosure. Data from the Economic Survey 2024 shows that Kenya’s soda ash production dipped 25 percent in 2023 to 240,800 tonnes, down from 321,800 tonnes the previous year. The country exported 216,206 tonnes of soda ash valued at Sh10.28 billion in 2023, compared to the previous year when it shipped out 284,738 tonnes worth Sh11.88 billion. → aodhiambo@ke.nationmedia.com