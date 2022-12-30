Companies Corporate moves: Ten CEOs take over listed firms in 2022

By BONFACE OTIENO

At least 10 new chief executives joined corner offices of Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firms in 2022, taking up substantive or temporary roles.

The companies that made the appointments are Absa Bank Kenya, Britam, I&M Kenya, KCB Group and KenGen.

Others were Kenya Re, Sameer, ScanGroup, Kenya Power and Stanbic Bank Kenya.

The Board of Absa picked Yusuf Omari in October to take over as interim CEO and managing director effective November 1, following Jeremy Awori’s exit.

Mr Awori, who had worked at Absa, formerly Barclays Bank, for nearly 10 years stepped down on October 31 and joined Ecobank as the Group CEO.

Insurer Britam in October appointed former CIC Insurance boss Tom Gitogo as the new managing director, marking a return to the firm he once served as finance director.

Mr Gitogo took over from acting MD Charles Njuguna on September 1. Mr Njuguna, the finance director, took over from Tavaziva Madzinga in April, following his exit after just 10 months in office.

Mr Madzinga, who left for South African insurer Santam, was appointed as the group managing director in 2021 to replace long-serving Benson Irungu Wairegi, who served the company for more than 40 years.

I&M Group elevated Kihara Maina to the position of regional chief executive following the end of his six-year tenure as the chief executive officer of I&M Bank Kenya.

His appointment, which the lender says is subject to regulatory approval, takes effect at the start of 2023.

The contract of the current regional CEO Chris Low expires at the end of year after a two-year engagement that has seen the bank establish key functions in its subsidiaries in Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

Mr Maina will be replaced by Gul Khan at the Kenyan banking subsidiary.

KCB Group in May picked the managing director of its subsidiary National Bank of Kenya (NBK) Paul Russo as the new CEO.

Mr Russo is an HR professional who turned around NBK that KCB acquired in 2019.

He took over at the second-biggest lender by assets from the long-serving boss Joshua Oigara whose term expired in December 2022. Mr Oigara was picked as the Stanbic Bank Kenya chief executive.

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) board of directors in October appointed Abraham Serem as the new CEO in an acting capacity.

Mr Serem takes over from Rebecca Miano, who was appointed Cabinet Secretary for East African Community (EAC), Arid and Semi-Arid Lands, and Regional Development by President William Ruto in October.

Kenya Power in May appointed Geoffrey Muli as the new MD, replacing Rosemary Oduor, who has been acting in the same capacity since August 2021.

Mr Muli is an insider who, prior to his appointment, was the acting general manager in charge of regional coordination at the troubled State-owned electricity distributor.

Sameer Africa also appointed John Mugo as the new managing director effective January 1, 2023.

The appointment will see Mr Mugo take over from Peter Gitonga who has been holding the position it in an acting capacity since August 2019.

Mr Gitonga will be retiring from the company end of year.

He took up the position after former managing director Simon Ngigi quit the company in 2019, one year after his appointment.

WPP Scangroup named Patricia Ithau as CEO from March 14, replacing founder and long-serving boss Bharat Thakrar who was forced to step down in 2021 over unspecified allegations of gross misconduct.

Mr Thakrar, 69, resigned in March last year, a month after he had been suspended from the marketing services firm to pave the way for investigations.

He was suspended alongside the chief finance officer Satyabrata Das on February 18. Ms Ithau is currently the regional director at Seed, the Stanford Institute for Innovation in Developing Economies.

The Kenya-Re has initiated the process of recruiting a new managing director to replace Jadiah Mwarania whose term ends in April next year. Mr Mwarania became CEO on April 11, 2011, but had served the corporation for more than 20 years.

He was to proceed on terminal leave from mid this month with the board picking Michael Mbeshi, general manager of property and administration, to act in that position.

