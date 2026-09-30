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Troubled Kuscco escapes liquidation bid over sacco debt

The Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Co-operatives (Kuscco) Center in Upper Hill, Nairobi in this photo taken on February 27, 2026.

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Wangui

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The High Court has rejected an application by Rupsa Sacco seeking to liquidate the Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Co-operatives (Kuscco) over an unpaid Sh108.8 million debt.

Kuscco owes Ruiru-based Rupsa Sacco Sh108.8 million.

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