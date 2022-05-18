Companies Two Kenyan firms among 11 competing for clean energy innovation awards

By KABUI MWANGI

Among the 11 climate innovators, eight are drawn from African countries — Kenya, Togo, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Uganda.

The announcement of the shortlisted organisations was done at a global energy conference in Kigali, Rwanda this week.

Two Kenyan firms are among 11 low-carbon enterprises across the world squaring it out at this year’s annual prestigious Ashden awards given to clean energy innovators.

Kakuma Ventures has been picked for creating clean energy, Internet connections and new jobs for refugee camp residents and SokoFresh for its pay-per-use cold storage service for small-scale farmers in Kenya.

The three Ashden prize shortlist categories focused on energising agriculture, refugee livelihoods and energy access skills.

The 11 firms excelled to make it to the final list out of 148 international award applicants.

In Uganda, Mandulis Energy was picked for turning agricultural waste into electricity and clean cooking fuels. Others included Energrow which was recognised for its microfinance and micro business training in productive uses of energy and Power Trust Uganda for its solar-powered hubs that aid refugee businesses.

Last year, a Kenyan refrigeration service provider Solar Freeze was among the award winners for offering clean energy and affordable refrigeration solutions for food and medicine in refugee camps.

The firm bagged the Humanitarian Energy Award in a ceremony held on the sidelines of the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ashden is a UK-based charity that supports climate and energy innovation in low-income countries.

The 2022 Ashden award winners will be announced in October in Nairobi.

