Companies Unga CEO Nick Hutchinson exits after 20 years

By KEVIN ROTICH

Unga Group #ticker:UNGA managing director Nicholas Hutchinson will depart in December after two decades in the human and animal feed miller.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed company announced on Monday that the long-serving MD will retire effective December 31.

“Mr Hutchinson will continue in an advisory capacity for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition,” Unga said in the notice.

“The Board takes this opportunity to thank Nick for his significant contribution, dedication, sound advice and commitment to the company over his many years of service and wishes him the very best in his retirement.”

New chief

Unga has appointed the CEO of Peptang maker Premier Foods Joseph Malel Choge to take over from Mr Hutchinson on December 1.

Prior, Mr Choge has worked for Industrial Promotion Services (IPS), Airtel Gabon, and Unilever.

He has also previously served in various senior executive positions in food and beverages, homes and personal care products manufacturing sectors.

Mr Hutchinson exits as the miller is selling its bread business to BigCold as it seeks to cut costs and improve efficiency.

Unga had in the 1990s sold its stake at Elliots Bakery and acquired Ennsvalley, the makers of premium bread in 2014 as it sought to diversify its income and cut overreliance on milling of maize and wheat flour.

The company has been grappling with competition in the baking business from mini bakeries, retail chains and established bakers.

The human and animal nutrition grain business accounts for 49 percent and 51 percent of the Group’s revenues respectively.