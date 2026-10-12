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Union petition over KPC board and chair rejected

Oil storage tanks at the Kenya Pipeline Company, Industrial Area, Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | NMG

The High Court has struck out a workers’ union petition challenging President William Ruto’s appointment of Faith Bett Boinett as Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) chairperson, ruling that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the dispute.

The Kenya Petroleum Oil Workers Union alleged that Ms Boinett’s links to Fastnett Energy Ltd, a company that does business with KPC, raised a conflict of interest.

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