Companies Union reaches exit deal with South Africa’s Game Stores

Shoppers at the entrance of South African retailer Game Stores. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

South African retail giant Massmart, which was operating the Game Stores, has reached a deal with its former employees as the chain formally left the Kenyan market last week.

The Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers, which was pushing for a better redundancy package, has dropped a suit it was planning to file because Massmart has finally agreed to reach a better deal with the union.

Read: South Africa’s Game stores face court threat over Kenya exit

The workers were initially demanding severance pay of 30 days for every year worked, goodwill of 15 days for every year spent in the retailer on top of an equivalent gratuity and two months’ salary instead of notice for workers shy of their five years in the firm. But Massmart rejected the additional pay demands, arguing it is cash-strapped and cannot afford the union’s demands.

The firm has now agreed to pay workers who have been with the retailer for less than five years a one months’ notice pay while those who have been with the company for less than five years will receive a two months’ notice pay.

The firm will also settle a gratuity of 15 days for every year spent in service as set out in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the company and the union.

Also read: Workers fail in push to stop Game Stores sackings

“The agreement is in full and final settlement of any and all claims of disputes between the parties regarding the termination of employment regarding any associate, redundancy pay, severance pay, notice pay, leave pay or any other terminal benefit or term and condition of employment irrespective of whether such claims or dispute...,” said the Massmart and Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers in joint agreement signed between the parties on December 1, 2022 , a copy that was seen by the Business Daily.

Massmart will also pay workers a one-off relocation fee amounting to Sh35,000 per person.

All accrued annual leave will be paid to workers in accordance with the company’s policies and the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The union had nearly 200 members working for Game Stores.

→ [email protected]