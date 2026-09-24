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Wow Beverages claims Sh450m on fallout with South African wine maker

Wine brands on display at WoW Beverages shop in Nairobi on April 25, 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Wangui

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The High Court has rejected an application by Kenyan beverage marketing company, Wow Beverages, to block a South African wine maker, Namaqua Wines, from terminating their five-year distributorship deal amid a row over Sh450 million in claimed investments and goodwill.

The court found that the alleged exclusive distributorship was never formalised in a written contract. It declined to compel Namaqua Wines Distribution (PTY) Ltd to continue supplying wine to Wow pending determination of the main suit.

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