Wow Beverages claims Sh450m on fallout with South African wine maker

The High Court has rejected an application by Kenyan beverage marketing company, Wow Beverages, to block a South African wine maker, Namaqua Wines, from terminating their five-year distributorship deal amid a row over Sh450 million in claimed investments and goodwill.
The court found that the alleged exclusive distributorship was never formalised in a written contract. It declined to compel Namaqua Wines Distribution (PTY) Ltd to continue supplying wine to Wow pending determination of the main suit.