CBK fines record 33 banks for loan rate breaches

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The Central Bank Of Kenya.
By
Kepha Muiruri
Business Reporter
Nation Media Group
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) fined a record 33 commercial banks for defying the regulator’s calls to cut their loan rates in line with the reduced benchmark rate, denying borrowers cheaper credit.
The penalties followed on-site inspections of all 38 commercial banks, after which the CBK cracked the whip to force lenders to match their lending rates to the reduced Central Bank Rate (CBR).
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