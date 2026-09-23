Prime

CBK fines record 33 banks for loan rate breaches

The Central Bank Of Kenya.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Profile Photo

By  Kepha Muiruri

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) fined a record 33 commercial banks for defying the regulator’s calls to cut their loan rates in line with the reduced benchmark rate, denying borrowers cheaper credit.

The penalties followed on-site inspections of all 38 commercial banks, after which the CBK cracked the whip to force lenders to match their lending rates to the reduced Central Bank Rate (CBR).

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. gavel-money

    PRIME Mauritius bank wins lengthy Sh841m loan fight with Kenyan oil marketer

  2. PRIME Kenyan marketer claims Sh450m on fallout with South African wine maker

  3. PRIME Fraud-linked QVSE owner returns with new scheme

In the headlines

View All