Why Dangote finds the going easier under Ruto

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote has recently made a major push into the Kenyan market with multi-billion shilling deals, following earlier setbacks under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

At the heart of the billionaire’s renewed interest in Kenya is a warm relationship that Dangote has with President Ruto.

It is a camaraderie that goes back years when Ruto, as Deputy President, personally drove the tycoon to then President Kenyatta to complain about some senior government officials demanding that he bribes them to set up a cement plant in Kenya.

Nothing came of his complaints.

Years later, Dangote is on an investment spree, with Kenyatta out of power and his friend Ruto, replacing Uhuru as the tenant at State House.

Mr Dangote paid Sh42.5 billion for the stake in KPC, acquired from top parastatals, capping an investment spree whose centrepiece is a planned Sh2.1 trillion oil refinery in Lamu.

He plans to invest $1.5bn (Sh195 billion) to expand KPC’s pipeline network an ambitious attempt to build an integrated African refining, storage and distribution business, with Kenya serving as a regional hub for east Africa and Namibia for southern Africa.

Months before announcing plans to build the region’s largest refinery, Mr Dangote, through a private equity firm he backs, had already made inroads into Kenya’s hospitality sector with the acquisitions of Java House and Pollman’s Tours and Safaris.

Dangote’s aggressive move marks a major departure from the period before Ruto became president, when his bid to establish a cement factory in Kitui was frustrated by the Jubilee administration.

Mr Dangote on Thursday said he had acquired a quarter of KPC, which listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange on March 9.

Dangote told the FT Africa summit in London that the purchase this week of a block of 4.5 billion shares in Kenya Pipeline for $335 million, a slight premium on the last-traded price, and the planned investment in expanding its network were part of a continent-wide strategy to distribute refined products around Africa.

“We are going very aggressively with that,” he said.

The disclosure came barely weeks after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lamu refinery.

“We bought 25 percent of their pipeline network for their distribution of petroleum products,” Bloomberg quoted Dangote at an event in London.

Sources close to the transaction disclosed how Dangote swiftly snapped up the deal, catching other investors eyeing the KPC stake, including global oil giants, off guard.

Yet Dangote, a shrewd investor with business interests across the continent, faced difficulties entering the Kenyan market when he attempted to do so in 2013, during the presidency of Kenyatta.

The Nigerian billionaire wanted to set up a cement plant in Kitui, but he recalled in a recent interview that his investment plans were allegedly thwarted by a demand for a bribe from an unnamed government official to facilitate the issuance of a limestone mining permit.

The Nigerian tycoon, whose Dangote Industries conglomerate includes Dangote Cement and the continent's largest oil refinery, had been linked to plans to establish a cement plant in Kenya since 2014.

The investment was eventually put on hold in 2017 amid reports that senior officials in the Jubilee administration had demanded kickbacks to facilitate a mining licence for limestone, a key raw material for cement production.

Dangote recalled how the then Deputy President William Ruto, personally drove him to raise his concerns with President Kenyatta. “Even back then, when I went to the current President, he was then the Deputy President, he personally put me in his car and told me, ‘Let us go to the President. Tell him what happened," said Dangote in a recent interview.

He declined to disclose what followed, saying doing so could “spoil people’s names”.

Dangote's account provides a rare insight into his earlier attempts to invest in Kenya and the obstacles he says he bumped into, years before his relationship with Dr Ruto evolved into one of the key factors behind his latest investment decision.

After his attempts to set up a cement factory in Kenya failed, Dangote moved to neighbouring Tanzania, where he established a three-million-tonne-per-year integrated cement plant in Mtwara in 2015.

The factory was designed to serve the domestic market and neighbouring export markets.

But Dr Ruto’s ascension to the presidency marked a revival of Dangote’s interest in the Kenyan market, with the Nigerian billionaire among dignitaries who attended the new President’s inauguration ceremony in September 2022.

In January 2025, Dangote, through Alterra Capital Partners, a private equity firm backed by the Nigerian billionaire and other wealthy investors, acquired a majority stake in Java House Africa from UK-based private equity firm Actis, giving him an indirect foothold in the Kenyan market.

The value of the Java transaction was not disclosed.

Four months later, Africa Travel Investments, an investment vehicle linked to Alterra Capital Partners, acquired 100 percent of Pollman’s Tours and Safaris, one of Kenya’s oldest tour operators. The transaction was valued at about Sh4 billion.

But it is the decision to build the Sh2.1 trillion refinery in Lamu, billed as the country’s largest foreign direct investment, that has thrust Dangote into the Kenyan limelight and shone a spotlight on the camaraderie he enjoys with President Ruto.

Indeed, it was President Ruto, not Dangote, who announced the plans by the Nigerian to set up the plant in Tanga, Tanzania.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan did not take the announcement lightly, questioning why her Kenyan counterpart had unilaterally made the declaration on an issue that concerned her country.

She lashed out at Ruto for announcing that Dangote's refinery would be built in Tanga without consulting her.

“While we were speaking inside, I pressed Ruto and asked him, ‘You went ahead and announced a refinery in Tanga, which I wasn’t aware of?’ He will explain why he made that announcement,” President Samia said at the time.

It did not take long before Kenya became a viable competitor for the refinery.

Later, Dangote said in an interview that President Ruto convinced the Nigerian to set up the plant in Lamu.

Dangote himself revealed that he had initially considered Tanzania's port of Tanga for the refinery because of the proposed crude oil pipeline from the oilfields in Hoima.

He says it was only after discussions with President Ruto and Kenyan officials that he abandoned the Tanga option and turned his attention to Lamu.

“But as you know, the refinery does not have to be where oil is,” Dangote said, citing Singapore as an example of a major refining centre in a country that produces relatively little crude oil.

Its planned capacity is comparable to that of the Dangote refinery in Lagos, which has a capacity of about 650,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

Mr Dangote said the new refinery would serve markets across eastern and northern Africa, including Egypt, underscoring its ambition to become a regional export hub rather than solely supplying Kenya.

Kenya Pipeline’s 1,300 kilometres network transports diesel, petrol and jet fuel from the port of Mombasa across Kenya, supplying both the domestic market and neighbouring countries including Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Rwanda.

In Namibia, Dangote plans to build fuel storage tanks that would more than triple the capacity of the country’s existing national storage facility.

The Atlantic port of Walvis Bay provides a gateway to inland markets including Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe, as well as South Africa. Dangote said his company would begin work on the 330mn litre “tank farm” after a groundbreaking early next month.

Dangote said that if conditions are right, for example, if limestone is available, he would consider setting up a cement factory in Kenya.

Dangote Industries owns the biggest refinery in Africa, a 700,000-barrel-a-day complex outside Lagos, which has been working flat out since the war erupted in Iran in February.

An IPO of the refinery that is expected to raise $2 billion and value it at about $50 billion has been extended to the end of the month, he said, to allow more people, including those outside Nigeria, to access shares.

Kenyans have also been allowed to participate in the IPO, pointing to the warm relationship he has with Kenya.