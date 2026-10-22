Why Dangote finds the going easier under Ruto

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Kenya's President William Ruto and President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group Aliko Dangote walk amid heavy machinery, on the day of a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an East African oil refinery in Lamu, Kenya on September 30, 2026.
By
Dominic Omondi
Business Reporter
Nation Media Group
Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote has recently made a major push into the Kenyan market with multi-billion shilling deals, following earlier setbacks under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.
At the heart of the billionaire’s renewed interest in Kenya is a warm relationship that Dangote has with President Ruto.
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