Schools to wait longer for funds as new term begins

The National Treasury has said it will release Sh48 billion capitation later this month urging schools to be patient as the government makes efforts to ensure smooth operation in the learning institutions.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the government is mobilising resources and working closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure money hits the school accounts before the end of this month.

“We are working closely with the ministry of education to ensure money is released to schools on time to ensure smooth learning,” Mr Mbadi told the Nation. Africa.

Mr Mbadi said he was aware of the concerns raised by schools on the timely release of funds but urged them to bear with the government for a short time.

He decried that January and February are normally very tricky months for the government but maintained that the capitation to schools was a Treasury priority.

“Our priority this year is to pay back the loans, release capitation to schools, salaries and release of December allocation to county governments,” Mr Mbadi said.

He urged schools to start the term assuring them that no operation will be halted due to lack of funds.

“Let schools not act like there is an emergency, learning can still go on even if we have not released the funds. I can, however, assure them salaries of all school workers are available,” Mr Mbadi said.

The Treasury CS pointed out that in the event, the government fails to get the Sh48 billion in one tranche, at least half of the amount will be released to schools before the end of this month.

Schools reopened on Monday without the 50 percent capitation as many of them are also grapple with lack of classes rooms for Grade 9 learners.

The lack of timely release of capitation to schools normally puts head teachers on a tight spot on how to keep thousands of learners in school.

Education CS Julius Ogamba in a statement released last week assured schools that the ministry is collaborating with the National Treasury to ensure Sh48.38 billion, which is 50 percent capitation due to schools is released.

The amount includes Sh4.12 billion for free primary education, Sh15.32 billion for free day junior school education while free day secondary school education will receive Sh28.92 billion.

This comes amid calls by MPs to increase the capitation for learners in both primary and day secondary schools.

The Education ministry is expected to respond to a statement sought by Suna West MP Peter Masara in the floor of the House on the decreasing capitation to schools despite the increase in both cost of living and inflation.

Mr Masara said the current capitation cannot sustain them, a state he observed compromises the quality of education as head teachers are forced to come up with ways to address the deficit.

“This financial strain leaves schools struggling to provide essential resources hence compromising the quality of education,” Mr Masara said.

The lawmaker urged the government that while it strives to provide free education, it should ensure that quality is not compromised by ensuring that resources channelled to schools is sufficient to sustain all the learning activities.

“What are the plans by the ministry of education to increase capitation of both primary and secondary schools to cushion schools against the high cost of living and inflation? Mr Masara asked.

The Presidential working party on education had proposed an increase in the school capitation for primary school learners from Sh1, 420 to Sh2, 238, those of learners in junior secondary schools to receive Sh15, 043 while secondary schools were set to receive Sh22, 527 annually from Sh22, 244