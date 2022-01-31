Enterprise Employee fraud: how to insulate your business

By MURORI KIUNGA

They pretend to be very honest and would always be returning things that are misplaced, extra money given to them and often spending less than they are entitled.

Sylvester stared far away through the window as if gazing at something far away as he painfully narrated to me how his business came down and left him debt-ridden.

But it’s not business failure that pained him most. It is the fact that he was betrayed by a friend and an employee he trusted with everything he had.

When his business was at its peak 11 years ago, he picked a young man from his rural village as his manager. Then worked hard and within a few years, he had promoted him as general manager and personal assistant with whom nothing was hidden. He trusted him with all matters of the business.

The young man discharged his duties so well that everyone admired the way he worked as if he owned the business.

When the business started experiencing turbulence a few years later, Sylvester counted on him to help him out. Little did he know the young man was behind his woes.

It was not until when things fell apart and the centre could not hold that he discovered what had been eating him all though. Barely a month after he closed shop, the young man started directing most of their customers to another shop that he had secretly opened and was being operated by a proxy.

Sylvester did not have to dig deep to know what had been happening over the years. The young man had been siphoning money from him and even luring customers to his business while pretending to be very loyal to him.

What pained him most, he told me, is that some people in the neighbourhood knew what was happening and never told him.

Well, fraud from a very trusted employee is not rare in businesses, both big and small. Studies show that the most devastating fraud is done by employees who have worked in a company for many years and are trusted very much by the owners.

It is this trust and apparent loyalty to the business that makes it hard for them to be suspected or even caught until it is too late.

One characteristic of fraudster employees is they are strict in adherence of business rules and regulations who give the impression that they would not take even a cent that is not duly given to them.

They pretend to be very honest and would always be returning things that are misplaced, extra money given to them and often spending less than they are entitled and returning the rest of the money to the company, something that impresses and blinds the owners.

In short, they are like eagles. Eagles unlike greedy vultures don’t eat meat from an animal or bird they have not killed. They don’t eat dead things. They always scheme and kill their own prey.

Fraudsters know how to scheme to get money that is hidden deep in the business and not what is so obvious. This makes it hard for them to be detected as a busy business owner who trusts them and goes through the books of account routinely.

As a business owner put your trust in systems, not in individuals.

Mr Kiunga, author of ‘The Art of Entrepreneurship: Strategies to Succeed in a Competitive Market