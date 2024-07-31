Chandarana Foodplus: From humble beginnings to major Kenyan retailer

Chandarana Foodplus, one of Kenya's most enduring retail chains, has a storied history that began in 1959 when Shantilal Thakkar and his brothers saw an opportunity to offer products at competitive prices, filling a market gap with a customer-centric shopping experience.

Starting as a small dukawalla (Gujarati for shop) in Highridge Shopping Centre, Parklands, Nairobi, the Thakkar brothers laid the foundation for what would become a household name in the Kenyan retail sector by offering grains, powders, and spices in brown paper bags—a personalised touch that resonated with customers.

The retail chain's journey has been marked by overcoming numerous challenges typical of new market entrants, such as establishing a reliable supply chain, competing with established players, and building brand recognition.

Shantilal Thakkar's commitment to strong supplier relationships, combined with a keen ability to adapt to logistical challenges and market fluctuations, set the company on a path to success.

According to Ashvina Solanki, Head of Operations at Chandarana Foodplus, these foundational strategies were crucial in navigating the complexities of the retail landscape and maintaining growth.

The transformation from a single outlet to a sprawling retail network began in earnest after 1989, when Thakkar's sons Anil, Sanjay, and Dipan took over the day-to-day management of the business.

The pivotal moment came in 1999, when a strategic shift towards centralised management was implemented, enabling more coordinated operations across branches and spurring exponential growth.

Ms Solanki attributes the chain's resilience and market leadership to its ability to innovate and evolve in response to changing consumer preferences, including investments in technology and expanding product offerings.

The company's strategy hinges on a deep understanding of local markets, allowing it to tailor product selections to the unique needs of different communities, thereby optimising inventory and avoiding the pitfalls of a one-size-fits-all approach.

Two branches per year

This nuanced understanding of consumer behaviour, has been instrumental in Chandarana Foodplus's sustained growth, even as the Kenyan retail sector becomes increasingly competitive, with new players constantly emerging.

Ms Solanki notes that the company aims to open up to two new branches per year, a measured approach that ensures it avoids the risks associated with overexpansion.

It has a target of reaching 50 branches within the next decade. The chain also plans to consolidate its bakery operations to improve the fresh food section, further catering to evolving consumer tastes.

Ms Solanki advises that success in the retail industry hinges on understanding the local market, investing in quality products and services, and building strong relationships with suppliers.