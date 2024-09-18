How couple built a packaging solutions empire

Nestled in the Industrial Area manufacturing hub of Nairobi, Nirmal Chaudhary and Sonvir Singh, are busy ensuring customer orders for corrugated, flower and medicine boxes are delivered.

The couple co-founded the company Shri Krishana Overseas in 2013, a packaging solutions provider that recently announced its plans to list on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Nirmal is the company’s finance director, while her husband Sonvir, a packaging engineer with over 20 years of experience, is the chief executive and handles the manufacturing operations.

As they prepare to break the NSE’s listing drought, how has the couple’s story turned a small operation into a multi-million-shilling enterprise? The couple talks of years of hard work, resilience and consistency.

“When we started, we did not have enough money for food or transport, which was especially challenging because we were newly married and just had our firstborn daughter,” Nirmal recounts their earlier days. They had just been married, had a three-month-old baby, and a start-up to build.

The lowest point, Sonvir says, was when he even lacked bus fare.

Shri Krishana Overseas Ltd Managing Director Sonvir Singh during an interview at the production facility located in Nairobi on September 18, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

At the time, in early 2008, Sonvir had just lost a job in a Nairobi-based packaging solutions company.

Before losing his job, he had been poached two years earlier (2006) from his native India by a Nairobi-based packaging solutions provider, because of his vast experience in engineering specialising in packaging and printing solutions.

“I was one of the initial pioneers of UV printing use in Kenya, saving companies the trouble of importing materials,” says Sonvir.

Unfortunately, following a change in the company’s ownership, he was rendered jobless.

Undefeated, the couple decided to implement a two-pronged approach to bounce back on the road to financial security.

Nirmal would open a business while Sonvir would get a full-time job. With this settled, Nirmal started an import business, bringing in rice, spices and groceries from India to Kenya in 2010.

She targeted the Indian community in Kenya as her customers. The couple also opened a restaurant and a supermarket.

By this time, Sonvir was working at Elgon Kenya’s packaging and printing sector but would help after his 9-5 job. It was a family affair.

“We would stay working until 11pm, and by this time we had another child,” says Nirmal, who has a Master of Science degree in computer science.

In 2013, the couple decided to venture into the packaging industry, which Sonvir says was a natural projection. This was the birth of Shri Krishana Overseas.

Shri Krishana Overseas Ltd Managing Director Sonvir Singh (left) and Shri Krishana Overseas Ltd Finance Director Nirmal Chaudhary (right) interact with Boniface Kyalo an employee at the production facility located in Nairobi on September 18, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

“I had the technical and operational expertise while Nirmal had the finance and accounting background.”

Additionally, they had a treasure trove of experience from their previous ventures.

Sonvir adds that the printing and packaging business had better prospects due to sustained demand from sectors such as flower and fruit exporters, who needed solutions to handle their produce.

With this experience, they forged ahead with their vision, first by renting a go-down in the Industrial Area and shopping for bargains for printing machines.

Luck was on their side because they were able to get machinery at bargain prices on a serial basis, including entire packaging manufacturing machinery, after a Mombasa-based manufacturer closed shop.

The business, which was started with Sh250,000 from savings earned from salaries and other business ventures, has grown due to a mix of factors, including the continuation of introducing innovative products and increased business from existing and referral customers.

Lydia Akinyi an employee at Shri Krishana Overseas Ltd packs cartons at the production facility located in Nairobi on September 18, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The expansion resulted in a steady growth in revenues from Sh84 million by the end of 2014. Shri Krishana Overseas continued to grow, reaching Sh300 million in revenue by 2023, with over 100 employees.

But there was a price to pay. The couple says they sacrificed holidays and other wants, for five straight years.

They even worked partly during the Diwali holiday, which is revered in Hinduism.

Did they have fears when they started?

"Yes, we had a lot of fears about whether the business would pick up," Nirmal and Sonvir say.

Looking back, the couple says their good run has fuelled their passion for giving back to society because they have experienced what lacking feels like.

Nirmal is a committed social activist. She is the founder and chairlady of the Rajasthan Association of Kenya and serves as a director of the SKL International Foundation. She is also a director of the Hindu Council of Kenya.

Sonvir on his part, is the founder and current chairman of the Hindu Council of Kenya (national vice chairman), SKL International Foundation (chairman) and Federation of Trade and Industry and India (vice president).

Carton boxes produced at Shri Krishana Overseas Ltd production facility located in Nairobi on September 18, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

If there is one top lesson the couple has learnt about entrepreneurship, it is never to give up.

"You must also be committed to your business and give it your all. This also comes with discipline, especially time management. Honesty and charity are also important. Always go with the view of giving more than receiving," Sonvir says.

Some would say that it is possible to start a business with no experience, but the Singhs say it matters a great deal.