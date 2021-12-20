Enterprise A little gratitude will take you far in 2022

By MURORI KIUNGA

By MURORI KIUNGA

As we take the end of the year break, let's pause and reflect on everything that could have gone wrong and did not, and be grateful and happy.

Overcoming many obstacles and calamities that may have plagued you this year is victory.

A story is told of a lone truck driver who had an accident in the jungle. He must have been dozing when on a dark stormy night, in the middle of nowhere his truck veered off the road, somersaulted and rested on a steep valley a couple of metres from the highway.

He stayed put in the cabin of the damaged truck and endured chilly night praying he would live to see dawn safely and get help.

In the morning he crawled out of the cabin with the only can of coke he had salvaged. He climbed a boulder next to his truck to get the warmth of direct morning sunshine.

That is where he was found sipping coke and singing hymns by some tourists on adventure journey.

The tourists were shocked to find a bruised man in jovial mood despite missing death by a whisker in the jungle.

“I am in pain but exceedingly happy that I have survived this. It could have been worse.”

The man explained that in spite of the accident he was very happy and grateful with his current situation because he could have died, got attacked by wild animals or bandits.

The lesson we get from this truck driver is immortal. That we should always focus on the positive side and be grateful in all situations. Regardless of how bad the situation is, always remember it could have been worse.

As the year ends, some of us have had their business recover from the adverse disruption of Covid-19. Some are still in the woods struggling and still, others had their business close down but have survived the disease and hoping to start afresh next year.

Like the truck driver, we all have compelling reasons to be happy and grateful – it could have been worse.

We are in a society where complaining is our norm. We complain about business, economy, government, friends, weather and everything that can be discussed. In the midst of complaints and negativity, we forget that it could have been worse.

As we take the end of the year break, let's pause and reflect on everything that could have gone wrong and did not, and be grateful and happy.

The 20th-century American pastor Harry Emerson Fosdick said that happiness is not mostly pleasure. It is mostly victory. The victory that comes from achieving something precious regardless of the pain.

Great boost

Overcoming many obstacles and calamities that may have plagued you this year is victory. Regaining your health and sanity in a crazy world is victory.

Accepting your situation and being grateful that it could have been worse is a great boost when it comes too recovering from any calamity of setback.

Being grateful and hopeful helps you lower both physical and psychological stress within the body and mind when faced with challenges of life or business.

Therefore, regardless of whether your business, job or relationship crashed this year be grateful that it could have been worse. And if things got to the worst, they can only get better- so you still have a reason to be grateful, and hopeful for a better future.

Mr Kiunga, author of ‘The Art of Entrepreneurship: Strategies to Succeed in a Competitive Market’