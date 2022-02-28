Enterprise Master these strengths for business success

By MURORI KIUNGA

More by this Author Summary Achieving success is neither easy nor difficult and nearly everyone can succeed in their way or area if they did a few things right.

Nothing excites people of all ages and social statuses than the story of super achievers. The habits of successful men and women in any society form a sensational story.

Fortunately, those habits are not inherited but learned and practiced. Therefore, many people try to ape their habits, including eating and wearing like them hoping to achieve modest success for themselves.

However, as many successful people confess, achieving success is neither easy nor difficult and nearly everyone can succeed in their way or area if they did a few things right.

The first indisputable habit of successful people is focus. The world is full of distractions and temptations to do several things at once instead of focusing on one goal.

The best definition of focus is the ability to set a goal and concentrate solely on it until achieved.

Wealth and success are mostly built slowly by consistently investing one’s time and earnings over a period of time. Sometimes, events may occur and accelerate the rate of acquisition but usually, it is a product of time.

The foundation of focus is self-discipline, which is the ability to resist distractions and control one's thoughts and actions.

With self-disciple, you can defer gratification today for a better tomorrow.

Most business failures are directly attributed to lack of self-discipline in various areas such as financial planning, spending, and adherence to common procedures and practices.

Another key determinant of success is experience. Experience must not be confused with knowledge. Experience only comes from doing something or applying knowledge over a period of time.

Experience comes from focusing on one thing and doing it consistently over some time until you become an expert.

Some of us are not able to become experts because even if we do business over a long period of time, we keep hopping from one area to another.

Finally, but equally important element of success is the ability to analyse risk properly.

It is assumed that business people are risk-takers but it’s not true. Actually, most people get into business to run away from the risk, say of being fired or rendered redundant, failure to fend for one’s family and failure to utilise their potential.

To succeed and remain successful, you must insure yourself well against various risks that can ruin your business or life. They include formal insurance covers against various risks, diversification of your assets without losing focus and investing in yourself.

Investing in yourself by a way of getting the right skills, ensuring you stay healthy both physically and mentally ensures that even if you fall you have the ability to rise again.

Mr Kiunga, Author of ‘The Art of Entrepreneurship: Strategies to Succeed in a Competitive Market’