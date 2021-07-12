Enterprise Teacher’s lessons on how to turn hyacinth into cash

Richard Arwa a chemistry teacher at Mudhiero Secondary School in Siaya County, and founder CIST East Africa Industries Ltd. PHOTO | POOL

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary Richard Arwa was busy taking students through a science project when the idea of producing bioethanol from the water hyacinth crossed his mind.

At the time, he was a chemistry teacher at Mudhiero Secondary School in Siaya County and the team was preparing to present their project at a science and engineering fair.

As they progressed from the sub-county to the national level, they would take note of the judges’ comments to fine-tune their innovation.

In 2016, Mr Arwa founded CIST East Africa Industries Ltd, a company that utilizes water hyacinth found in Lake Victoria to produce clean cooking fuel for households.

CIST stands for Centre for Innovation for Sustainable Technology.

“When we started, our aim was not to solve the water hyacinth problem, rather we saw it as our raw material,” says the teacher currently working at Lions High School in Siaya.

As time went by, it became apparent that the business was addressing cooking energy poverty for the locals as well as tackling the water hyacinth menace.

The water hyacinth was first detected in Lake Victoria in the early 1980s and by mid 1990s it had invaded most parts of the lake in Kenya and Uganda. This has posed a navigation challenge for fishermen, negatively impacting their trade.

The nascent firm received technical and financial support from the National Environment Trust Fund (NETFUND) after successfully applying and winning a grant. After a two-year incubation period, the company developed its first prototype of bioethanol.

Harvesting of the of raw material involves uprooting the plants from the lake then chopping off the roots and leaves before loading what is left on hired boats.

Once it gets to the lake shores, it is loaded on trucks that transport the material to the workshop for processing.

The production technicians at the workshop convert the cellulose in the water hyacinth into soluble sugars.

“From here, the product is fermented, distilled and blended into cooking fuel by adding some organic chemicals,” says Mr Arwa, who id the managing director of the company.

A seven tonne lorry yields 550 litres of bioethanol.

The workshop based in Siaya has six employees and currently produces an average of 600litres of fuel a day, with plans of boosting this capacity to 1,250 litres next month.

The product targeting informal settlements in Siaya, Kisumu Migori and Busia is distributed through a consolidated market due to logistics and low production limitations.

“We work with a distributor who sells to some 22 retailers for onward purchase by households,” he says.

The popularity of bioethanol is gaining root among locals who are fast switching to it from firewood, charcoal and kerosene.

A litre of the fuel retails at Sh100 compared to kerosene that goes for Sh130 for the same quantity.

Aside from being cheaper and cleaner, it has higher calorific value. This means it would take an average of three minutes for bioethanol to boil water compared to the six to eight minutes it would take kerosene.

Today CIST East Africa Industries Ltd has sold 840 specialised stoves that go with the use of the bioethanol.

Plans are underway to switch the distribution model of the fuel to dispensers in a move to grow the product’s reach within the community.

The company is also in the process of constructing a quality laboratory so monitoring the quality of raw materials and that of the final product can be done.

“In five years we want to be producing 12,000 litres of bioethanol fuel per day, but our long-term objective is to produce 60,000 litres per day,” he says.

The biggest challenge in running the enterprise has been the seasonality of the water hyacinth. It can disappear from the lake for up to three months.

Dr Paul Orina of the Kenya Maritime & Fisheries Research Institute explains that since the water hyacinth is a floating aquatic plant, its location is dependent on the wind.

Mr Arwa says CIST is working towards expanding its raw material options beyond the water hyacinth in efforts towards sustainability of the business.