Aga Khan hospital gets accreditation as stroke management hub

The Aga Khan University Hospital Nairobi (AKUH, N) has been accredited by the US-based Joint Commission International (JCI) as a centre of excellence for the management of acute primary stroke.

This is the second time the facility has been awarded the certification and reaffirms the hospital's commitment to maintaining the highest standard of care for stroke patients.

AKUH, N was first certified as a Centre of Excellence for Stroke in 2021, becoming the first hospital in Africa to achieve this feat. It remains the only JCI-certified Acute Primary Stroke Care Centre on the continent and the certification is reviewed every three years.

JCI is a US-based independent not-for-profit organisation that accredits and certifies healthcare organisations globally.

The recognition followed a rigorous audit that assessed the quality of care and patient safety protocols in areas of compliance, including international patient safety goals; programme leadership and management; provision or facilitation of clinical care; support for patient and carer self-management; clinical information management; and performance, measurement, and improvement. "Quality is one of our values and this certification is an external validation that we remain true to this value. By opening ourselves up to an external review of our processes, we are benchmarking ourselves with the best hospitals in the world," said Rashid Khalani, CEO of the hospital.

"Our benchmarking with the best quality systems in the world means that we care about the well-being of our patients, and anyone seeking care at AKUH can be assured that their care will follow evidence-based care protocols outlined in the quality standards," added Dr Boniface Mativa, Chief of Medical Staff.