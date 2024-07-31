Alert as Kenya records first case of flu-like Mpox disease

Kenya has reported its first case of Mpox at the Taita-Taveta one-stop border point, the Ministry of Health said as it appealed for caution to avoid the spread of the virus.

Mpox, a viral infection that can spread through close contact is usually mild but can lead to death in some cases. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.

Mary Muthoni, the Principal Secretary for State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, said that an individual travelling from Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya tested positive for the disease.

“Mpox is endemic in the forested areas of East, Central, and West Africa. Since May 2022, a multi-country outbreak has been ongoing globally with peak cases in August 2022 and June-November 2023. A single case of Mpox is considered an outbreak,” MS Muthoni highlighted.

She pointed out that the high population movement between Kenya and other East African countries especially through the Northern and Central transport corridors is a significant risk for regional transmission.

Ms Muthoni further stated that the diagnosis of Mpox is confirmed through laboratory tests on the skin lesions.

“These tests can be done in the National Public Health Laboratory and other specialised laboratories in the country,” she noted.

According to the Health Ministry, Mpox usually resolves without complications within 2-4 weeks.

“Patients present with skin rash or mucosal lesions, fever, headache, generalised aches, and swollen lymph nodes. Person-to-person transmission of Mpox can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or other lesions such as in the mouth or on the genitals, “Ms Muthoni said, adding that the disease can also be transmitted through respiratory droplets.

She urged Kenyans to,“Wash hands often with soap and water or hand sanitiser. If you have symptoms, seek health advice and avoid close contact with persons with suspected or confirmed disease.”

The Health Ministry, however, assures the public that it remains committed to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease by working with county governments, port health authorities, and other relevant government agencies to enhance surveillance, report suspected cases, and disseminate information on preventive measures to the general public.

Early this month, the Ministry issued a travel advisory to all counties and border entry points at the airports, seaports, and ground crossing points outlining how healthcare workers can detect cases through signs and symptoms.

There have been outbreaks of Mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo with tens of thousands of people infected as of June.

According to Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention data, so far over 8,479 cases and 401 deaths from Mpox have been recorded since January 2024. Out of these, 97 percent of the cases were reported in DRC, now considered a hotspot.