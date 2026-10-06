Kenya Ebola case exposes screening lapses

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Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale addresses journalists during a press briefing at Afya House in Nairobi on October 6, 2026, after Kenya confirmed its first case of Ebola Virus.
By
Linet Owoko
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
Kenya has confirmed its first Ebola case after its citizen, who had travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), died in Nairobi on Monday night after a trip on public transport.
The death exposes lapses in disease screening and surveillance at the main Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, amid risks of ripple effects on the sensitive tourism sector.
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