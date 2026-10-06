Prime

Kenya Ebola case exposes screening lapses

Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale addresses journalists during a press briefing at Afya House in Nairobi on October 6, 2026, after Kenya confirmed its first case of Ebola Virus.

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

By  Linet Owoko

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Kenya has confirmed its first Ebola case after its citizen, who had travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), died in Nairobi on Monday night after a trip on public transport.

The death exposes lapses in disease screening and surveillance at the main Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, amid risks of ripple effects on the sensitive tourism sector.

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME Kenyans need at least Sh107, 000 for Dangote IPO shares

  2. Let’s safeguard traditional knowledge

  3. Why US mid-term elections matter for Kenyans

In the headlines

View All