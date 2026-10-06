World Bank buys Quickmart stake after Naivas exit

The World Bank’s private investment arm is buying a 6.5 percent stake in Quickmart through the retailer’s initial public offering (IPO) for Sh1.94 billion ($15 million), making a return to the local retail sector four years after selling a minority stake in Naivas Limited.
Quickmart says it has secured the investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC)—the World Bank’s private investment arm— as a cornerstone investor in the Sh15 billion IPO, which has valued Quickmart at Sh30 billion.