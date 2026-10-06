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Mbadi expands KRA transfer pricing checks in tax cheat fight

John Mbadi

Treasury CS John Mbadi in Kisumu on July 4, 2026.

Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The National Treasury has expanded the list of transactions to be checked for prices charged by multinational firms when trading with subsidiaries within the same company, signalling deeper scrutiny by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

New regulations published by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi showed that the KRA will now check at least 25 items on transfer pricing transactions between related divisions, subsidiaries, or affiliates of the same multinational company, marking a sharp increase from the past when about 10 areas were covered.

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