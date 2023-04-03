Health Nairobi Hospital to open five new facilities countrywide

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

The Nairobi Hospital plans to establish five medical centres across the country to boost access to healthcare, the US government said in a disclosure.

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) said it has awarded Kenya Hospital Association (KHA) — which owns the hospital —a grant for a feasibility study.

“The study will support KHA’s intent to establish five medical centres across Kenya, digitise its operations, and expand cancer treatment services at The Nairobi Hospital,” the agency said without revealing the value of the grant and location of the targeted new branches.

KHA is a not-for-profit organisation that operates The Nairobi Hospital and six outpatient centres, serving over 96,000 patients a year.

USTDA said the feasibility study will provide KHA with a market assessment and design brief for the new centres, recommendations for acquiring and installing new oncology equipment, and a technical analysis to upgrade and integrate existing information technology systems.

“Investment in healthcare infrastructure is crucial to ensuring Kenya’s prosperity. This is why USTDA embraces this opportunity to partner with the Kenya Hospital Association to increase access to high-quality healthcare for underserved Kenyans,” said Enoh T Ebong, USTDA’s director..

“Our engagement will also create opportunities for US companies to offer world-class, state-of-the-art solutions for Kenya’s healthcare priorities,” she added.

US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, who attended the grant signing said: “As the pandemic has shown us, expanding healthcare access requires international cooperation at the highest levels, and that’s certainly applicable for cancer treatment.”

The Nairobi Hospital chief executive officer James Nyamongo said they target to improve services in the country.

“The Nairobi Hospital is excited to partner with the US Trade and Development Agency on these projects. This collaboration will be a significant step in enhancing access to quality healthcare and promoting innovation to tackle emergent healthcare issues in the region” he said.

