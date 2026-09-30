Early winners as Lamu refinery project kicks off

Engineering and technology firms are early winners in the Sh2.1 trillion Dangote Industries oil 700,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery project in Lamu, bagging contracts worth more than Sh100 billion as construction of the facility got underway with an estimated 60,000 jobs expected to be created.
India’s state-owned Engineers India Limited (EIL) has secured a contract worth more than $450 million (Sh58.3 billion), while Honeywell Technologies has been picked for work expected to be worth about $300 million (Sh38.9 billion)—a pairing that matches the technical partners used for Dangote’s Nigerian refinery project in Lekki to replicate its design and success.