Early winners as Lamu refinery project kicks off

Engineering and technology firms are early winners in the Sh2.1 trillion Dangote Industries oil 700,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery project in Lamu, bagging contracts worth more than Sh100 billion as construction of the facility got underway with an estimated 60,000 jobs expected to be created.

India’s state-owned Engineers India Limited (EIL) has secured a contract worth more than $450 million (Sh58.3 billion), while Honeywell Technologies has been picked for work expected to be worth about $300 million (Sh38.9 billion)—a pairing that matches the technical partners used for Dangote’s Nigerian refinery project in Lekki to replicate its design and success.

EIL will act as Project Management Consultant and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management consultant, coordinating engineering, procurement and construction while overseeing costs, schedules, quality and safety.

Honeywell will provide process technologies, licensing, engineering services, proprietary catalysts, equipment and digital solutions, drawing on its longstanding relationship with Dangote’s refinery operations in Nigeria.

“Dangote’s ability to draw upon these established designs will help reduce the development schedule for the new facility by nearly two years – nearly 30 percent sooner than typical newly constructed facilities,” said Honeywell.

“The Kenya facility will leverage Honeywell Technologies’ refining and petrochemical processing solutions to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and polypropylene.”

The early contracts turned focus on the economic benefits of the mega-project, with Uganda President Yoweri Museveni warning that regional governments owning shares could earn profits while jobs and technical opportunities remain concentrated in Kenya.

“The idea of the East African countries buying shares in the refinery here, that’s a smart one because it means although the refinery is here, they will also get profit,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday in Lamu.

“But it does not answer the issue of jobs,” President Museveni added, arguing that Ugandan crude processed at the Lamu facility should also generate employment and industrial opportunities for his country folk.

His comments came after Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals offered East African countries a combined 30 percent equity stake in the refinery, giving governments in the region an opportunity to share in profits from the facility.

Mr Dangote said the regional stake was intended to ensure that countries supplying crude or consuming petroleum products could participate financially in the project, with Kenya and Rwanda already moving quickly on the offer.

The Nigerian industrialist also said the refinery should not be viewed simply as a plant for turning crude into fuel, but as the centre of a broader industrial ecosystem spanning petrochemicals, logistics, engineering, marine services, manufacturing and technology.

“We are not here merely to build tanks, pipelines, processing units, and jetties. We are here to help build an industrial ecosystem,” Mr Dangote said.

“From our experience in Nigeria, this will give birth to an industrial zone, an ecosystem of energy, petrochemicals, logistics, engineering, marine services, manufacturing, skills, technology, small and medium-sized enterprises, and thousands of opportunities for people across the value chain.”

He said the complex would include a training school for 1,000 people from Lamu, with engineering degree and diploma holders expected to receive opportunities at the facility.

Mr Dangote said the aim was to develop local capacity rather than rely heavily on foreign workers, specifically saying he wanted to avoid bringing in Chinese or Indian staff for jobs that could be performed by Africans.

President William Ruto said recruitment and training should give young people from Lamu, neighbouring counties and across Kenya an opportunity to compete for positions.

He similarly positioned the refinery as an anchor for the Lamu Port and the wider Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport corridor, arguing that industrial activity must accompany the infrastructure already built along the coast.

“A corridor without commerce is just a road. A port without industry is just a harbour. This investment gives both the road and port a reason to grow,” Dr Ruto said. “I expect clear recruitment and training plans.”

He added that technical institutions and universities should prepare welders, technicians, engineers and managers required by the project, adding that the refinery would anchor a wider network of transporters, engineers, contractors and service providers, with petrochemicals.

The emphasis on jobs also reflects the regional dimension of the refinery, which Mr Dangote said would serve markets stretching from Kenya and Uganda to Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and Zambia.

Mr Museveni said Uganda would nevertheless continue pursuing its own smaller refinery, arguing that East Africa needs several refining facilities rather than relying on one plant.

“And in Uganda we have got some petroleum. I discussed with Mr Dangote and His Excellency [Dr Ruto] and [Tanzania’s President] Samia. We are going to build a small refinery [with a capacity of 60,000 and 120,000 bpd]in Uganda,” he said.

He argued that Uganda should process its own crude and sell finished petroleum products, saying this would retain more industrial activity and jobs inside the country rather than simply exporting crude to the coast for processing.

President Museveni also questioned what happened to an earlier proposal for a refinery in Tanzania’s Tanga, while maintaining that multiple facilities in Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya could coexist because regional fuel demand would require more than two or three refineries.

The issue of regional economic participation was also reflected in the attendance at Lamu, with Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi sending senior government officials to the groundbreaking alongside leaders from Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said rising fuel demand made it increasingly important to locate refining capacity closer to African consumers and create more resilient regional supply systems.

“The Lamu refinery offers a way to change that balance,” Mr Abiy said, arguing that additional refining capacity would bring production closer to consumers and add significant capacity to the region.

“For Ethiopia, an additional regional source will broaden our supply options and create new opportunities for trade and investment,” he said.

The project is designed to process 700,000 barrels of crude a day and will include a 1,000-megawatt power plant, making it substantially more than a conventional fuel-processing facility.

Dangote pledged to commission the refinery within 40 months, putting the completion target around 2030, while saying the power plant would help create the energy base required for the wider petrochemical and industrial complex.

The facility is also intended to produce about one million tonnes of polypropylene and base oil, with Dangote saying part of its jet-fuel output could serve European and British markets.