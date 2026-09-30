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Early winners as Lamu refinery project kicks off

Kenya's President William Ruto and President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group Aliko Dangote walk amid heavy machinery, on the day of a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an East African oil refinery in Lamu, Kenya on September 30, 2026.

Photo credit: PCS

By  Constant Munda  &  Kabui Mwangi

Engineering and technology firms are early winners in the Sh2.1 trillion Dangote Industries oil 700,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery project in Lamu, bagging contracts worth more than Sh100 billion as construction of the facility got underway with an estimated 60,000 jobs expected to be created.

India’s state-owned Engineers India Limited (EIL) has secured a contract worth more than $450 million (Sh58.3 billion), while Honeywell Technologies has been picked for work expected to be worth about $300 million (Sh38.9 billion)—a pairing that matches the technical partners used for Dangote’s Nigerian refinery project in Lekki to replicate its design and success.

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