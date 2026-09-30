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CBK raises number of bank directors, caps chair tenure

Invited guests during Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) 2021 Sustainable Finance Catalyst Awards at Radisson Blu Hotel, Upper Hill on September 21, 2022. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Ngigi

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has increased the minimum number of directors in banks and capped the tenure of their chairmen, boosting board independence.

In new draft prudential guidelines the regulator has recommended capping the tenure of a bank's chairman at nine years while also requiring that they be independent non-executive directors.

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