CBK raises number of bank directors, caps chair tenure

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Invited guests during Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) 2021 Sustainable Finance Catalyst Awards at Radisson Blu Hotel, Upper Hill on September 21, 2022.
By
George Ngigi
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has increased the minimum number of directors in banks and capped the tenure of their chairmen, boosting board independence.
In new draft prudential guidelines the regulator has recommended capping the tenure of a bank's chairman at nine years while also requiring that they be independent non-executive directors.
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