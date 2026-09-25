Homes, businesses face fines for illegal solar connections to Kenya Power

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Homes and businesses with solar power plants face fines for illegally dumping excess electricity into the national grid.
By
John Mutua
Business Reporter
Nation Media Group
Homes and businesses with solar power plants face fines for illegally dumping excess electricity into the national grid, in new regulatory changes meant to protect Kenya Power’s distribution network.
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has introduced a dumping surcharge in regulations that allow consumers to supply excess electricity from their solar plants to Kenya Power.
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