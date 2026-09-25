Quickmart reveals supplier funded growth strategy

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Quickmart Supermarket in Nakuru City in this photo taken on July 3, 2026.
By
Charles Mwaniki
Business Reporter
Nation Media Group
Supermarket chain Quickmart says it relies on friendly terms from suppliers to stock its stores, a move that has seen the company avoid bank financing for working capital.
The retailer has made the disclosure as it prepares to list on the Main Investment Market Segment of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).
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