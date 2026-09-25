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Quickmart reveals supplier funded growth strategy

Quickmart Supermarket in Nakuru City in this photo taken on July 3, 2026.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Mwaniki

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Supermarket chain Quickmart says it relies on friendly terms from suppliers to stock its stores, a move that has seen the company avoid bank financing for working capital.

The retailer has made the disclosure as it prepares to list on the Main Investment Market Segment of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

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