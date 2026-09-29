Prime

Rajen Shah: The Kenyan pharmacy dropout driving Citi’s global tech transition

Rajen Shah, Citi’s Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Technology and Business Enablement.

Photo credit: Pool
Profile Photo

By  Kepha Muiruri

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

When Rajen Shah left Kenya after Form Four to further his studies, he had his sights set on a career in pharmacy. But he dropped out to venture into banking with only high school education.

“I moved to the UK to study pharmacy, and even worked at one for a year, but I didn’t quite like it. I was trying to decide whether to continue pursuing pharmacy when I started applying for jobs in a lot of places, as we all do. That’s how a role came about at State Street [State Street Bank UK]. I started on an apprenticeship, but I now have a degree and an MBA from the London Business School,” he tells the BDLife.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME India, Europe hubs supply 25pc of Kenya’s G-to-G fuel

  2. PRIME Explainer on the Net-metering electricity

  3. PRIME Why Kenya’s super rich are spending millions on old cars

In the headlines

View All