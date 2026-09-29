Rajen Shah: The Kenyan pharmacy dropout driving Citi’s global tech transition

When Rajen Shah left Kenya after Form Four to further his studies, he had his sights set on a career in pharmacy. But he dropped out to venture into banking with only high school education.
“I moved to the UK to study pharmacy, and even worked at one for a year, but I didn’t quite like it. I was trying to decide whether to continue pursuing pharmacy when I started applying for jobs in a lot of places, as we all do. That’s how a role came about at State Street [State Street Bank UK]. I started on an apprenticeship, but I now have a degree and an MBA from the London Business School,” he tells the BDLife.