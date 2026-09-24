Prime

Kenya Re moves to map East Africa’s flood, earthquake risks

Kenya Reinsurance Plaza.

Kenya Reinsurance Plaza. Kenya Reinsurance Corporation (Kenya Re) wants to map its exposure to floods and earthquakes​ to understand how these could translate into losses.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya Reinsurance Corporation (Kenya Re) wants to map its exposure to floods and earthquakes across East Africa as extreme weather risks become an increasing concern for insurers and reinsurers.

The State-owned reinsurer has invited bids for a modelling firm to map out the catastrophe risks in East Africa, with a key focus on Kenya, according to its request for proposals.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME Kenya cash outflows fall by Sh25bn on Trump NGO cuts

  2. Banking lobby chief on scaling private sector credit, rates outlook and recent sector reforms

  3. PRIME 'Odd was ordinary': The unusual life of Anselm Croze

  4. PRIME Banks term capital rules on large lenders ‘premature’

In the headlines

View All