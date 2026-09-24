Kenya Re moves to map East Africa’s flood, earthquake risks

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Kenya Reinsurance Plaza. Kenya Reinsurance Corporation (Kenya Re) wants to map its exposure to floods and earthquakes to understand how these could translate into losses.
By
Patrick Alushula
Business Reporter
Nation Media Group
Kenya Reinsurance Corporation (Kenya Re) wants to map its exposure to floods and earthquakes across East Africa as extreme weather risks become an increasing concern for insurers and reinsurers.
The State-owned reinsurer has invited bids for a modelling firm to map out the catastrophe risks in East Africa, with a key focus on Kenya, according to its request for proposals.
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