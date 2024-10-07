UK-linked consortium to revive collapsed Kerio fluorspar project

A consortium of firms led by London-based Fujax UK Limited is set to revive the collapsed fluorspar mining project at Kimwarer, Kerio Valley in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The consortium, known as Sofax Fluorspar Kenya Ltd, said it would take over the quarries and processing plant of the collapsed State-owned Kenya Fluorspar Company.

“Sofax Fluorspar Ltd has the advantage of entering the market with a fresh perspective and the potential to optimise operations. The company can leverage the existing infrastructure and knowledge base while aiming to improve efficiency and reduce costs,” the group said in a regulatory disclosure.

“Moreover, Sofax Fluorspar Kenya Ltd can benefit from the existing ore bodies that were previously mined by the former investor. However, there are several active mines that remain unexplored or underdeveloped, including Kamnoun, Choff, and Cheberen,” it added.

Sofax Kenya Fluorspar Ltd is a joint venture of three firms – Soy Fluorspar Limited, Fujax UK Limited, and Fujax East Africa Ltd. Sofax directors in Kenya include Joseph Kipchirchir Boinet, David Kiprotich Orgut, Daniel Kibet, Winnie Cheruto Chesang and John Mosigisi Musanda.

Fluorspar mining in the Kerio Valley began in 1967 after deposits were discovered by a local mineral prospector, M Al-Amin, who was searching for semi-precious stones. In 1971, the Kenya government established the Fluorspar Company of Kenya (FCK) after buying out Mr Al-Amin's operations, targeting to increase production of the mineral.

However, FCK ran into financial and market difficulties and went into receivership in 1979.

Another State-owned firm, Kenya Fluorspar Company (KFC), took over its operations until they were privatised in 1996 as part of government reforms.

The ceded government stake in KFC was taken over by Charles-Field Marsham, an investor and son-in-law of the late Nicholas Biwott, a Cabinet minister in the late President Daniel arap Moi’s government.

The company then operated until 2018 when it ceased operations and its lease expired, resulting in the government repossessing the assets on April 1, 2018.

Sofax Fluorspar Kenya Limited, in December 2023, expressed interest in leasing the company for 25 years to revitalise the mine and restore its economic viability.

The Sofax consortium said it targets to deploy an open pit mining method.

“This method is commonly used for fluorspar deposits near the surface. Large open pits are excavated to access the mineral and heavy machinery is used to remove the overburden (the soil and rock above the deposit) to expose the fluorspar-bearing ore,” it said.