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Influencer marketing shifts from followers to measurable returns

As influencer marketing has matured, brands are asking harder questions about what happens after the likes, views and comments fade from social media feeds.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Marion Sitawa

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

There was a time when a successful marketing campaign meant getting an influencer to attend a product launch, post a few pictures and share a video with thousands of followers. The bigger the following, the more attractive the influencer appeared.

But as influencer marketing has matured, brands are asking harder questions about what happens after the likes, views and comments fade from social media feeds. Did the campaign generate customers? Did it increase sales? Did it strengthen the relationship between consumers and the brand?

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