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How tout turned Sh1,000 daily savings into multimillion assets

John Njoroge, a driver who also doubles up as the conductor on his matatu plying the Nairobi-Kiambu route, poses next to his vehicle on October 2, 2026 along Tom Mboya Street, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Sinda Matiko

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

“Beba! Beba! Beba! Kiambu soo!” John Njoroge’s voice cuts through the afternoon bustle of Nairobi’s CBD, rising above the roar of engines, blaring horns and hurried footsteps.

Clutching a placard advertising the fare and destination, he calls for passengers headed to Kiambu.

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