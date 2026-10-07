How tout turned Sh1,000 daily savings into multimillion assets

“Beba! Beba! Beba! Kiambu soo!” John Njoroge’s voice cuts through the afternoon bustle of Nairobi’s CBD, rising above the roar of engines, blaring horns and hurried footsteps.

Clutching a placard advertising the fare and destination, he calls for passengers headed to Kiambu.

But behind the booming voice is a tired man. He’s been doing this for 18 years.

At 42, Njoroge, fondly known as ‘Macha’ among fellow matatu touts, is beginning to feel the physical demands of a job that requires the energy of a much younger man.

“I have made up my mind. I will retire at 45. It is not easy to walk away from such a job that I find lucrative. Most people don't think ndondas (touts) make good money. Some of us earn more than people in corporate jobs. How many jobs do you get paid Sh2,500 ?"

For Macha, the daily income has been more than a wage. He describes it as his retirement package and pension, paid to him in cash every evening.

Over the years, he has channelled part of his earnings into real estate, poultry farming, animal husbandry and, more recently, matatus of his own.

His most significant investment so far is a commercial-residential building that he says he constructed from his earnings as a tout.

The property that cost him a “few million” shillings has 14 units and provides him with monthly rental income of about Sh100,000.

“My plan is now to expand my property portfolio after retirement. I have already acquired several parcels of land on which I intend to develop more commercial residences. So, as you can tell, even in retirement my hands will still be full,” he says.

All this, he says, has been the work of Sh1,000 he saves with his Sacco on a daily basis.

“I have done that for at least 15 years, saving Sh1,000 every day I go to work, and even when a day isn't that good, I still manage to save Sh700. So, in every five days I save Sh5,000.”

John Njoroge, a driver who also doubles up as the conductor on his matatu plying the Nairobi-Kiambu route, poses next to his vehicle on October 2, 2026 along Tom Mboya Street, Nairobi. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

A profitable habit

The saving habit, he says, is something many of his younger colleagues struggle to develop. The matatu business provides an unusual combination of immediate cash and the temptation to spend it immediately. For young touts, he says, knowing they can wake up the following morning and earn again can make saving seem unnecessary.

“You will not find so many old touts like me. Most are young enough to be my sons. They are at an age where all they think about is partying and having the fine things in life. There is nothing wrong with that; we were once young too. The problem is when they get carried away by the fact that even if they spend all the day's earnings, they still have tomorrow to make money again.”

The consequence, he says, becomes apparent when the income stops.

“When most of them lose their jobs, often due to indiscipline, they have nothing. Even those who stay longer, when they finally leave the job, they have nothing to show for themselves.”

Creating income streams

For Macha, saving has also meant creating income streams for his family. Part of that seed capital went into setting up a poultry business for his wife of 22 years.

They have four children and are already grandparents. Their home is in Nakuru, where his wife keeps about 300 indigenous chickens and collects roughly six trays of eggs a day.

The market, he says, is relatively dependable, with hotels and consumers increasingly seeking indigenous and locally produced food.

“Every time I ask to borrow Sh30,000 or Sh50,000 from her, she doesn't struggle to get that amount,” he says with a chuckle.

“By the way, she was also a major supporter when I was putting up the apartment. I don't meddle much in her business. Her poultry business is doing great and perhaps when I retire I would love to help her expand it further.”

Planning for retirement

For his retirement, changing the kind of work he does from the super intensive dawn-to-dusk matatu job to more of a farm managerial role sounds ideal. “I want to go back home to Nakuru and spend most of my time with my wife.”

His latest investment is in the very industry he intends to leave as a worker. About two weeks ago, Macha bought his second Nissan Shark.

John Njoroge, a driver who also doubles up as the conductor on his matatu plying the Nairobi-Kiambu route, poses next to his vehicle on October 2, 2026 along Tom Mboya Street, Nairobi. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The two vehicles operate on the Mahi Mahiu - Naivasha route, with each depositing Sh2,500 a day into his account after expenses, including fuel.

Unlike his current job, where his income depends on his physical presence, the matatus allow him to earn through employees.

“I have employed some young touts. Those matatus work every single day. These are energetic kids who don't think they need to rest, so I let them work,” he chuckles.

His target is to have five matatus by the time he retires. For this kind of business, he prefers second-hand vehicles, arguing that a new matatu would tie up too much capital.

“With Sh450,000, you will get a good, well-conditioned Nissan Shark.” But his bigger plan, Macha says, is to acquire a 33-seater bus, commonly known as a manyanga, and put it on the Mahi Mahiu-Naivasha route.

His experience operating a 33-seater on the Nairobi-Kiambu route has convinced him there is money to be made if the vehicle is properly managed.

“You need at least Sh7 million for a 33-seater like the one I operate, which I do not own. I plan to have one for myself and line it on the same route because, unlike Nairobi-Kiambu, the route has few minibuses. I want to introduce a manyanga on that road, with good music, well-maintained, pimped and clean because these are the elements that attract clients,” he says.

His calculations are based on what he has observed first-hand on the Nairobi-Kiambu route. On a good day, he says, the 33-seater can make eight trips with passengers paying Sh100 for the journey.

At full capacity, he calculates, the vehicle can collect Sh3,300 per trip, translating to roughly Sh26,400 over eight trips. Fuel takes Sh10,000, while the driver, tout, stage manager and Sacco also have to be paid before the balance of about Sh12,000 is deposited into the owner's account.

This math convinced him the investment could work.

“With that knowledge and the fact that there are about 200 matatus on our Nairobi-Kiambu route, I see there is a good opportunity for me to make a killing with a manyanga on that Mahi-Mahiu route that has fewer minibuses.”

Agribusiness

And as December holidays near, Macha says he is waiting to cash in on the black-headed sheep he has been rearing on one of his parcels of land.

“This will be the main project once I retire. I realised there is high demand for the black-headed sheep. I currently have 10 up for sale, and with the December holidays fast approaching, I won't accept anything less than Sh20,000 per sheep. That means I am looking at Sh200,000 revenue and over 200 percent profit, because I was buying each at Sh3,000 before maturing them.”

While his farm can comfortably handle as many as 100,000 sheep, Macha prefers to keep his expenses on the low.

“My target is taking care of just 50 sheep. That way it becomes easier to properly take care of them and mature them for the market. When well taken care of, they give birth twice in a year, so it's easier to multiply them in smaller numbers and mature them for the market.”

Vacations and holidays

For the class three dropout and third born of 13 siblings, after spending seven years of his younger life on the streets of Nakuru and much of his adult life chasing passengers through Nairobi's streets, he now wants to spend his twilight years travelling with his wife, expanding their businesses and enjoying the comfort that his savings and investments can provide.

“Ooh, I love my wife so much. I want to believe I have done something meaningful to secure my future and that of my wife,” he says. “When you get someone who gets you, I say stick by them. I want to enjoy life with my wife, go on vacations and holidays now that we will be having more time.”