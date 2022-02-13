Industry Two more KTDA officials resign as probe continues

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) chairman David Muni Ichoho. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

Two more top officials at the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) have resigned even as the probe on alleged malpractices by the former management is going on.

KTDA services managing director Alfred Njagi and finance and strategy director Benson Ngari are the latest high-ranking officials to have resigned from their roles.

They joined chief executive officer Lerionka Tiampati who quit in September last year.

KTDA chairman David Ichoho confirmed to the Business Daily that the two officials opted to leave the company before the outcome of the ongoing probe.

“The finance and managing director KTDA Services have so far resigned from their roles,” said Mr Ichoho.

The resignation of the three now leaves only two officials out of the five that were suspended, battling the court cases with the new management over their suspension.

The officials were suspended last year in June after the new management took over the control of the agency amid a fierce fight between the government-backed team and the former officials of the company.

The new management at KTDA is part of the reforms by the government in overhauling the agency in order to seal the corruption loopholes that the State said was subjecting farmers to low prices.

Prior to their suspension, the price of tea at the auction had dropped to a 10-year low forcing the government to introduce a minimum price to safeguard farmers’ earnings.

The board is currently undertaking a forensic audit including review of procurement contracts to ascertain value for money and determine if the services and goods were obtained within the market benchmarks.

Mr Ichoho said the audit is nearly complete and that a few factories had requested a two-week extension in order to complete the exercise. “We are almost done with the forensic audit and only a couple of factories have requested for additional time to complete the process,” he said.

The ousted officials have filed cases challenging the election of the new board, which was inaugurated by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya last year.

