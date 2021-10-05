MarketPlace Securities investment body unveils green finance online course

A stockbroker at the Nairobi Securities Exchange trading floor. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

It is for this reason that the UK- based Chartered Institute for Securities Investments (CISI) has unveiled an online course on green finance investment targeting financial sector practitioners.

The Covid-19 pandemic has not only shown that human existence is fragile but also awakened interest in the adoption of sustainable solutions for businesses to remain resilient during uncertain times.

It is for this reason that the UK- based Chartered Institute for Securities Investments (CISI) has unveiled an online course on green finance investment targeting financial sector practitioners, in efforts to build back better for long-term growth.

The course aims to boost practitioners’ skills on non-financial factors crucial in their analysis process of identifying material risks and growth opportunities.

“It is vital for practitioners to ensure their knowledge and skills are current and reflective of the market and societal developments, and this new certification pathway is an important part of this,” said CISI chief executive Simon Culhane.

The CISI is a professional body bringing together securities, investment, wealth and financial planning practitioners across the world.

Sixty-six countries, including the leading financial hubs of the UK, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Singapore, recognise the body.

Aside from Kenya, where it has been since 2014, CISI has footprints in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

The short course dubbed ‘Sustainable and Responsible Investment Professional Assessment’, will be available to about 300 CISI members in Kenya at £50 and £60 for non-members.

This self-study course will incorporate appropriate benchmarking strategies, client sustainability objectives, environmental, social and governance integration as well as regulatory concerns and requirements among other study areas.

The training comes at a time investors and other players such as commercial banks are changing the finance narrative to include sustainability elements.

Further, the Chartered Body Alliance comprising the CISI, the Chartered Banker Institute and the Chartered Insurance Institute, has developed the Certificate in Climate Risk to give financial services professionals a platform to develop the expertise required to manage climate risks and identify the challenges and opportunities from the transition to net-zero emissions.

“We are proud of being a strong CISI supporter and partner across the world, especially now with the launch of the sustainable finance pathway and we believe this goes a long way in helping us achieve our sustainable finance goals through training and capacity building,” said Paul Njoki, head of wealth management, Standard Chartered Bank and Member of the CISI National Advisory Council Kenya.