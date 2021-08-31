Shipping & Logistics Importers raise concern on rising insecurity, heated politics

By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author Summary Traders have expressed fears that increasing insecurity along Northern Corridor and rising political temperatures ahead of next year general election might heavily hurt Mombasa port business.

Importers have asked the government and leaders to intervene in boosting security and lowering political temperatures to avoid a situation where traders will give Mombasa port a wide berth.

“We are worried with the increasing insecurity along Uganda-South Sudan route and the ongoing political temperatures in Kenya. We have seen chaos before during elections and lost a lot of goods while in transit. We do not want to incur this as from next next year,” said Hedlam Kariuki, a Kenyan importer.

Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) chief executive officer Gilbert Lagat echoed the traders’ fears saying there is need to reassure importers of their safety so that they continue using the port.

Mr Lagat said importers usually make prior decisions on which port their cargo will pass, warning that the political situation may push traders to prefer Dar es Salaam port over Mombasa.

“The developments currently between Tanzania and other countries are putting Kenya in disadvantage considering Nairobi is moving towards general election. Traders need to be assured in the use of Northern Corridor and this can be done by ensuring MGR connecting Naivasha and Uganda border is functional and all hotspot areas are secured,” said Mr Lagat.

Apart from insecurity and polls, Mr Lagat expressed fears Kenya will lose business if it does not look into its maritime regulatory framework and improve rates to importers.

“Mombasa has maintained its efficiency but we need to improve on promotional rates which are pushing shippers to Dar es Salaam port. Kenya needs to be on the lookout on the current developments and moves Tanzania is making to clinch more business from landlocked countries,” said Mr Lagat.

“Kenya must move with speed and ensure Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has full board and substantive managing director (MD) since such decisions cannot be done in a vacuum. Currently, KPA has no board chairperson and two other board members and is being served by an acting MD.”

On the ongoing insecurity at South Sudan which has seen truck drivers’ strike at Elegu border post on the Uganda-South Sudan border entering second week, The Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority (NCTTA) has asked governments of countries along Northern corridor to implement this year’s June council of ministers’ resolutions to end insecurity along the corridor.

NCTTA Executive Secretary Omae Nyarandi said the current impasse being experienced at the border where transporters have parked their trucks in protest of insecurity after two drivers were killed a fortnight will only be solved if member states cooperate.

“Goods not moving to Juba it’s a big concern to us. In our meeting in Juba in June this year, were assured that the government had deployed security and escort trucks along the corridor from Nemule to Juba.”