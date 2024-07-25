Jambojet to add daily flights to Zanzibar on passenger demand

A Jambojet plane at the Kisumu International Airport. FILE PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NMG

By  Bonface Otieno

Nation Media Group

Business Reporter

Jambojet will start daily passenger flights from Mombasa to Zanzibar in September, due to increased passenger demand on the route.

The airline, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways (KQ), said the flights on the route will however be scaled down to four times a week during the low season when demand for air travel is reduced.

The airline launched the route on July 1, flying four times per week. It targets leisure and business travellers and charges $113 (Sh14,973) for a one-way air ticket between the two destinations.

“We are looking forward to having a daily flight on the route during the high seasons.

“The high season starts from July to the first week of September until the second week of January,” Jambojet managing director Karanja Ndegwa told Business Daily in an interview on Tuesday.

Since the launch of the Zanzibar flights, the airline has fuelled competition for customers on a route that is also served by carriers such as Safarilink and Flightlink.

The route also offers connections to Nairobi, Dubai, Frankfurt, Milan and other destinations.

Jambojet is using a Dash 8 Q400 aircraft, which can carry between 78 to 82 passengers.

“This step is crucial not only in facilitating quick and affordable air travel but also in strengthening commercial, tourist, and cultural ties between Tanzania and Kenya.

By enhancing connectivity, we are fostering development along the East African coast,” said Mr Ndegwa.

