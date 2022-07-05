Shipping & Logistics Jambojet to add one more flight on Goma route

Passengers board an airplane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) during the launch of Jambojet's direct flight to the Eastern DRC city of Goma on September 10, 2021. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Jambojet plans to increase its frequency to Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as it seeks to tap the growing demand on the route.

The airline, which started passenger operations on the route in September 2021, says it will be flying to Goma four times a week starting August up from the current three times a week.

Jambojet, which has been in Kenya since April 2014 says the additional flight on the route will be on Sunday mainly targeting passengers flying in both directions back to work.

"We are projecting that by August we will be doing four flights a week and by December we should be doing five flights a week. Our plan is to do daily flights on this route because the potential is immense," the airline told Shipping & Logistics in an interview Friday.

The carrier whose load factor on the route currently stands at 55 percent has been flying on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the route.

It uses a Dash 8-Q400 type of aircraft that it is currently using to ferry cargo on its routes to transport passengers on the route.

The carrier which became the first airline from Kenya to directly connect the capital of North Kivu province and Nairobi has been charging passengers $216 (25,262) on a one-way air ticket from Goma to Nairobi and $199 (Sh23, 458) from Nairobi to Goma.

The DRC market is currently served by the national carrier Congo Airways, which flies to eight domestic destinations, including Goma, Kinshasa and Lubumbashi.

The DRC route is becoming a favourite for carriers, with airlines taking advantage of poor connectivity in the market.

Kenya, like many other countries, is looking to leverage the DRC market by diversifying its export destinations, particularly after the Covid-19-induced disruption brought into focus the need for deeper inter-regional trade.

The airline is taking advantage of the huge business opportunity that the African market has to offer, as well as the rising demand for air connectivity in the region.

