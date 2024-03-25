Transport JKIA closes international arrivals terminal after fire incident

The International Arrival Terminal 1A at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has closed Terminal 1E at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) following a fire incident at the facility Monday morning.

KAA, which manages all airports in Kenya, said the morning fire caused by an electrical fault led to a power outage at the terminal, a move that prompted its closure.

“The situation was quickly contained, with no injuries or casualties resulting from the incident,” KAA said in a statement Monday.

All flights that use the terminal have been redirected to Terminal 1A as KAA works to restore normal operations at the section of the airport.

“...power to terminal 1E has been temporarily shut off as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all within our premises,” the authority said.

JKIA has four terminals that serve international arrivals and departures - 1A, 1B, 1C and 1E.

The temporary closure of the terminal is likely to cause congestion at other sections of the airport.

“KAA is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all passengers, staff, and stakeholders at our facilities and is taking all necessary steps to minimise disruptions and return to normal operations as swiftly as possible,” said the airports authority.

The power incident comes just months after JKIA was in the spotlight following two cases of electricity outages.

