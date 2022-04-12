Shipping & Logistics Mombasa port transshipment business grows

Cargo Containers at the Second Container Terminal within the Port of Mombasa in this photo taken on 11th January 2022.

By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author Summary The Port of Mombasa is recording increased transshipment business as more ships evade berthing “delays and waiting” at the Dar port.

Over the past month, Mombasa has handled more than 10 feeder ships transshipping Port of Dar es Salaam containers advancing her opportunities for a regional transshipment hub.

Statistics show that at the beginning of this month 7,894 Twenty Feet Equivalent Units transshipment to Dar landed in Mombasa to await nomination for second carriers to the ports of Dar and Zanzibar.

Different shipping lines have opted for Mombasa port due to what they claim are delays at the Dar es Salaam port.

MSc Shipping Line, the second global liner, has confirmed using the port of Mombasa until the situation normalises in Dar es Salaam. Others include CMA CGM and Maersk Shipping Lines.

KPA general manager (operations) Sudi Mwasinago says among the lines discharging in Mombasa for Dar es Salaam, MSC accounts for 75 percent of the volumes while CMA CGM and Maersk take 24 percent and nine percent respectively. "There has been a significant rise in transshipment business," said Mr Mwasinago.

