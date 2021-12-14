Shipping & Logistics Plan to curb accidents in Northern Corridor

Trucks parked by the roadside in Kikopey, Gilgil. Roadside stations to be constructed along the Northern Corridor will have parking space for heavy commercial vehicles. PHOTO | BEATRICE OBWOCHA | NMG

By BRIAN WACHIRA

In collaboration with the United Nations Environmental Programme, NCTTA hopes to capacity build and train the truck drivers on techniques that lower fuel consumption and consequently lower the Green House Gas emissions and accident rates.

The authority has also activated the use of Roadside Stations (RSS) facilities along the highway with a private firm partnering with government to construct such a station at Gilgil along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

To ensure compliance, truckers operating along the Northern Corridor circuit will now be fined for parking on undesignated areas after a multi-stakeholder team identified official RSS facilities along the highway.

Northern Corridor Secretariat is set to table fines for official gazettement which will apply across all member countries after respective revenue authorities in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Burundi complete the accreditation and geo-fencing processes of the facilities.

Last week, 57 long-distance truck drivers on Eco-driving Techniques in a bid to raise awareness on the need for sustainable freight transport. NCTTCA Executive Secretary Nyarandi Omae said Eco-driving is a more economical way of driving that increases road safety and helps preserve the environment.

"The training is meant to ensure there’s safety and reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions as it involves a series of simple rules for maximizing fuel economy and can lead to significant fuel savings," said Mr Nyarandi.

Eco-driving has become an integral part of transport sector emissions reduction strategies in several countries. Eco Driving helps minimize drivers' stress, improves driving comfort; Reduces vehicle parts wear and tear or maintenance, improves travel time and reduces the number of road traffic accidents.

New developments in engine technology have made possible a new, more efficient and more attractive way of operating passenger vehicles, trucks and buses. Most of the driving techniques involved in this new way of optimized vehicle operation known as “Eco-driving” are also applicable to old vehicles.

The truck drivers have specifically been trained on gentle acceleration/deceleration and maintaining a steady speed, how to observe and anticipate traffic flow to reduce transit time, demonstration of technologies (Aerodynamics, rolling resistance) and they were also sensitized on the negative impacts of the current freight transport on the environment along the Corridor.

This training has targeted truck drivers that operate along the Northern corridor and are currently on job. The training also has components of defensive driving infused to ensure safety on the road is enhanced.

Eco-driving benefits are not only limited to the reduction of Carbon dioxide emissions but have far more extensive benefits including; noise reduction; Fuel-saving; Advancement of traffic safety.

National Transport and Safety Authority Coast Regional Manager Ms Eva Nyawira urged the truck drivers to be keen on the road and also respect other road users who they are used to 'bully'.

"According to statistics, Kenya lost some 4000 people to road traffic accidents by November this year in the country with some 14, 000 other nursing injuries sustained from the accidents.

It is a timely training for the truck drivers who need to be careful while on the highways.," Ms Nyawira said.

Kenya Transporters Association Chairman Newton Wangoo said fatigue is one of the causes of accidents along the Northern Corridor and asked drivers to ensure they get sufficient sleep.

"You must sleep. If we avoid night driving, we get almost zero accidents. Through these initiatives we are sure to save over 150 litres.

If you get the right driver and the right truck you can increase efficiency," Mr Wangoo said.

