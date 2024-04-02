Transport Renegade Air plans jet services from JKIA

A Kisumu Airport Staff marshals an airplane during touchdown at Kisumu International Airport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ELIZABETH OJINA

More by this Author

Low-cost carrier Renegade Air has announced plans to introduce jet services from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Kisumu International Airport.

The airline's Sales and Marketing Manager Mr Patrick Oketch says a 50-seater jet will be doing daily flights from May.

Already the company is doing daily flights from Wilson Airport to Kisumu, HomaBay, Wajir and Maasai Mara.

"It will only take 30 minutes to make it to Kisumu. The flight is more convenient for business travel than tourism. It is more convenient for clients who want to travel through private charter apart from the scheduled flights," said Mr Oketch.

Currently, Kisumu International Airport is served by Kenya Airways, Jambojet, Safarilink, Air Kenya and Britex Airline

→ [email protected]