Safarilink starts daily flights to Mombasa

A Safarilink plane.

By BONFACE OTIENO

Local carrier Safarilink has started daily flights to Mombasa, stepping up competition for passengers flying to the Coastal route.

The carrier, which predominantly plies tourist destinations, said the new flights which started on Thursday last week will originate from Wilson Airport in Nairobi on either a Dash8 Q300 or Dash8 Q200 type of aircraft depending on demand.

“Our decision to start flights from Wilson in Nairobi to Moi International Airport in Mombasa was pushed by demand from existing customers," said Safarilink Chief executive Alex Avedi in an interview with Business Daily.

“The flight will contribute towards spurring economic development and easing tourism movement more so between Nairobi and Mombasa,” he said.

The airline has set introductory fares starting from Sh6,400 on a one-way flight and the fares rise to Sh11,950 on days when demand is high including the Easter holidays next month and travel to Nairobi on Sunday.

Carriers such as Jambojet, Kenya Airways and Skyward express have in recent years boosted their operations in the coastal town of Mombasa and the entry of Safarilink on the route is set to increase competition for passengers.

The Safarilink flight will head to Zanzibar once it lands in Mombasa. It will then leave Zanzibar on its way to Wilson Airport in Nairobi via Mombasa, said Mr Avedi.

