Technology App makes it easy for school bus to drop, pick students

Kelvin Njenga the founder of Schoolbus Track app at his office in Nairobi. PHOTO | CAROLINE WAMBUI | NMG

By Caroline Wambui

Schools and parents usually find transport a challenge for pupils. There is often no proper communication between schools and parents when the bus will pick or drop learners.

Sometimes the bus delays, at times it comes early. This means either the pupil waits for the bus or the bus waits for the pupil.

It is this situation that compelled Kelvin Njenga 29, a mathematics computer science graduate from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture Science and Technology, to come up with a solution in form of an app.

He was particularly moved into action by an incident he witnessed in Limuru where he found pupils waiting in the biting cold for their school bus for long hours.

“Some days are quite chilly in Limuru, and on this particular morning, when I was travelling to Machakos for a conference I witnessed a group of children shivering in the early morning cold waiting for the bus,” he says.

So in 2020, he came up with a platform, Schoolbus Track, that seeks to solve this challenge. The app allows parents to track their kids’ movement during the dropping and picking times.

The app, which targets all schools with a bus that is used daily to ferry kids to and from school, was launched in August 2020.

The app ensures tracking of the bus, the driver and the designated parent or guardian device.

Once the app is set in a school, the institution is given a link to download the app.

The parent gets a notification on when the school bus is en-route for them to either pick or drop off their kids. The app also allows the school to manage the buses, coordinate students for a particular route

To ensure security, the app is not published publicly as only parents whose schools have a contract with the company get an email with a download link and an account created for them.

“With the app, kids will no longer be standing in the early morning cold waiting for a bus which they have no idea of its location, and whether it broke down or not,” the innovator says.

“This in turn reduces the number of calls between the parents and the driver, allowing parents to continue working with a peace of mind while monitoring their kids.”

Mr Njenga says he developed the app in five months.

“I took five months off from any form of employment to develop the backend system, APIs, creating a team and contributing to the mobile app development,” he says.

“In coming up with such an app, one has to understand the issue at hand, the problem one is trying to solve before evaluating the appropriate technologies that one requires,” he says adding that one has to also come up with a road map of deliverables while setting the right team.

The platform which currently has over 300 clients is packaged into two subscription models.

“The first is where the parents subscribe to a model and pay a small monthly fee for the period the kid is in school (pay as you use model), while the second model is tailored for the school where the institution can subscribe on behalf of their parents and pay per the school’s calendar or per month,” says Mr Njenga.

The cost of installing the app varies depending on the number of students.

Mr Njenga works with a team of nine to “sell convenience to schools and parents.”

