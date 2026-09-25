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Hyrox: The latest fitness craze in Nairobi

Abraham Omala, a fitness trainer and hybrid athlete, pulls a weighted sled during a training session at Ark La Creme Fitness Center in Ruaka on September 11, 2026.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Ochieng'

Contributor

Nation Media Group

The sledge scrapes across the floor as the trainer calls for one more push. Sweat drips onto the rubber mats. Around the gym, people are rowing, lifting and gasping for air before rushing to the next station. There is no time to rest here. This is not simple running, and it is not simple weightlifting. This is Hyrox, a sporting challenge that is fast becoming a fitness craze in Nairobi.

Among the Kenyans who have joined Hyrox is Abraham Omala. The 26-year-old is seeking to test his functional strength and endurance at Hyrox.

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