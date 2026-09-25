Hyrox: The latest fitness craze in Nairobi

The sledge scrapes across the floor as the trainer calls for one more push. Sweat drips onto the rubber mats. Around the gym, people are rowing, lifting and gasping for air before rushing to the next station. There is no time to rest here. This is not simple running, and it is not simple weightlifting. This is Hyrox, a sporting challenge that is fast becoming a fitness craze in Nairobi.
Among the Kenyans who have joined Hyrox is Abraham Omala. The 26-year-old is seeking to test his functional strength and endurance at Hyrox.